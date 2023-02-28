Suspected schoolgirl poisoning attacks rattle a shaken Iran

Iranian school girls are seen in this 2016 file photo. (AP/Vahid Salemi) Iranian school girls are seen in this 2016 file photo. (AP/Vahid Salemi)

Over the past three months, hundreds of young girls attending different schools in Iran have become overpowered by what are believed to be noxious fumes wafting into their classrooms. Officials in Iran's theocracy initially dismissed these incidents, but now describe them as intentional attacks.

