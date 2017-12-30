Surprise feathered passenger prompts Delta flight to return to Detroit
In this Jan. 30, 2017, file photo, a Delta Air Lines flight takes off from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in Atlanta. (David Goldman/AP Photo)
The Associated Press
Published Saturday, December 30, 2017 9:16PM EST
DETROIT -- It's a bird. It's a plane. No, it's a bird on a plane.
A Delta Air Lines flight captain decided to turn his plane around and return to Detroit after a bird was discovered inside the flight deck.
The airline says in a statement that shortly after takeoff Saturday, the pilots of Flight 1943 from Detroit to Atlanta saw a small bird in the flight deck. The unexpected passenger had entered the aircraft during boarding.
The captain decided to turn the plane around to "avoid a potential distraction" during the flight. The aircraft landed without incident and the bird was removed and set free
