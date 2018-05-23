

Eileen Ng, The Associated Press





KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia - Two weeks ago, Malaysia's Najib Razak was supremely confident of being re-elected prime minister. Instead, in a dizzying political drama, he lost an unlosable election and spiraled into deepening disgrace while Malaysians are being feted for advancing democratic values against their global retreat.

In a series of humiliations, Najib and wife Rosmah Mansor were banned from leaving the country; truckloads of luggage stashed with cash and valuables as well as hundreds of expensive designer bags were seized from their properties; and anti-corruption police questioned Najib about a multibillion-dollar corruption scandal on his watch.

After 60 years of National Front rule, many Malaysians are optimistic they are ushering in an era of reform. Their hope is it will continue to be accomplished without setting their multiethnic country in flames.