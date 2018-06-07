

The Associated Press





Stormy Daniels' former lawyer is suing the porn actress, her new attorney and U.S. President Donald Trump's attorney Michael Cohen.

Attorney Keith Davidson filed the countersuit Thursday in Los Angeles claiming he was defamed by Daniels and her current attorney, Michael Avenatti, and that Cohen violated California's wiretapping law by secretly recording phone calls with Davidson.

Daniels has said she had sex with the Trump in 2006 when he was married. Trump has denied it.

The countersuit came a day after Daniels filed a lawsuit accusing Davidson of being a "puppet" for Trump and secretly working with Cohen to have her appear on Fox News and falsely deny having sex with Trump.

Davidson denied those claims and says Daniels wanted to appear on the show to bolster her popularity.

Avenatti said the allegations in the countersuit were "frivolous claims."