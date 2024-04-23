World

    • South Korean sentenced to 14 months in jail for killing 76 cats

    A cat sits on a wall overlooking downtown Lisbon, Portugal, as night falls Monday, March 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Armando Franca) A cat sits on a wall overlooking downtown Lisbon, Portugal, as night falls Monday, March 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Armando Franca)
    Share
    SEOUL, South Korea -

    South Korean man has been sentenced to 14 months in prison for killing 76 cats in one of the country's most gruesome cases of animal cruelty in recent years.

    The man, who is in his 20s, was convicted of violating South Korea’s animal protection law last week, the Changwon District Court in southeastern South Korea said Tuesday. The court did not identify the man.

    The man went on a cat-killing spree between December 2022 and September 2023 due to a deep hatred of the animal that he began harbouring after other cats scratched his car, according to a court verdict seen by The Associated Press.

    He had caught stray cats and adopted others from online sites before strangling some to death and killing others with scissors, the court order said. He killed one cat by running it over with a car, the court said.

    The court ruled that the prison sentence was unavoidable because he repeatedly committed “indescribably cruel” crimes in a premeditated manner.

    It stressed that the sentence still reflected the fact that the man had no criminal records and repented his crimes, adding that the man's unspecified mental health status was found to be a motive for his crimes.

    The man appealed the ruling.

    “The sentence reflects Korean society’s increasing concern for animal welfare and intolerance for senseless cruelty such as this,” said Borami Seo, a director of the South Korea office of the Humane Society International.

    “This cruelty case also emphasizes the importance of passing the Civil Act amendment that will legally recognize animals as living beings and further strengthen their protection in law,” Seo added.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News