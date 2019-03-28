South Korean leader to meet with Trump in U.S. on nuclear diplomacy
U.S. President Donald Trump and South Korean President Moon Jae-In participate in a signing ceremony for the United States-Korea Free Trade Agreement at the Lotte New York Palace hotel during the United Nations General Assembly, Monday, Sept. 24, 2018, in New York. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
The Associated Press
Published Thursday, March 28, 2019 9:56PM EDT
SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of -- South Korea says its president will travel to the United States to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump for a summit on North Korean nuclear diplomacy.
South Korean President Moon Jae-in's office said Friday that Moon will visit the United States on April 10-11 and meet with Trump.
It says the two leaders will discuss how to achieve North Korea's complete denuclearization and peace on the Korean Peninsula.
U.S.-led diplomacy on ridding North Korea of its nuclear program remain stalled since Trump's second summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Vietnam last month ended without any deal.
North Korea later threatened to quit the nuclear diplomacy, citing a lack of U.S. steps to match disarmament measures it took last year.
