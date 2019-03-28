Trump says he's taken better care of Puerto Rico than 'any living human being'
In this Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017 file photo, U.S. President Donald Trump tosses paper towels into a crowd at Calvary Chapel in Guaynabo, Puerto Rico. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
The Associated Press
Published Thursday, March 28, 2019 6:26PM EDT
WASHINGTON -- U.S. President Donald Trump says he's taken better care of Puerto Rico in the aftermath of hurricanes than "any living human being."
Puerto Ricans and government officials in the U.S. territory have complained that the U.S. response remains slow, but Trump told reporters that there is $91 billion going to Puerto Rico. He says that's more than the amount earmarked for Florida and Texas.
It's unclear how he's arrived at that number. Many federal agencies are sending assistance money.
Trump said Puerto Rico officials have not spent the money wisely. He criticized the mayor of San Juan, saying that she "doesn't know what she's doing."
The mayor, Carmen Yulin Cruz, has been an outspoken critic of Trump after Hurricane Maria hit the island in September 2017 as a Category 4 storm.
