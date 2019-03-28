Mississippi man pleads guilty in 'Vote Trump' church arson
In this Jan. 12, 2017 photo, an iron bell and a steeple are all that remain of Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church in Greenville, Miss. (AP Photo/ Emily Wagster Pettus)
The Associated Press
Published Thursday, March 28, 2019 9:33PM EDT
GREENVILLE, Miss. -- A member of a black church in Mississippi has pleaded guilty to burning the church, which was also spray painted with "Vote Trump," a week before the 2016 presidential election.
The Delta Democrat-Times reported Thursday that 47-year-old Andrew McClinton pleaded guilty to arson. His sentencing is set for late April.
Investigators said McClinton, who is African-American, belonged to the church that was vandalized and burned, Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church in Greenville.
The Mississippi River port city is hub of commerce in the cotton-growing Delta. About 78 per cent of the city's 32,100 residents are African-American.
The newspaper reported that McClinton will be sentenced as a habitual offender because he was convicted of attempted armed robbery in 1997 and armed robbery in 2004, both in another part of Mississippi.
