English soccer star Daniel Sturridge says somebody broke into his Los Angeles home and stole his dog.

In a video posted to Instagram Tuesday morning, the former Liverpool striker and current free agent showed a broken glass door and said he had no idea what had motivated the break-in.

“Whoever knows who broke into my crib, I’ll pay you anything. I’m dead serious,” he said.

“I want to know why they took my dog. I want to know why they took bags from upstairs.”

Sturridge also posted photos of the missing dog, a Pomeranian named Lucci.