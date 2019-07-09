Soccer star Daniel Sturridge pleads for return of stolen Pomeranian
Liverpool forward Daniel Sturridge in dejection after Red Star scored a goal during the Champions League group C soccer match between Red Star and Liverpool at the Rajko Mitic stadium in Belgrade, Serbia, Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. (AP Photo/Marko Drobnjakovic)
Published Tuesday, July 9, 2019 10:44AM EDT
English soccer star Daniel Sturridge says somebody broke into his Los Angeles home and stole his dog.
In a video posted to Instagram Tuesday morning, the former Liverpool striker and current free agent showed a broken glass door and said he had no idea what had motivated the break-in.
“Whoever knows who broke into my crib, I’ll pay you anything. I’m dead serious,” he said.
“I want to know why they took my dog. I want to know why they took bags from upstairs.”
Sturridge also posted photos of the missing dog, a Pomeranian named Lucci.
