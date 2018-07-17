Shooting erupts as Nicaraguan forces move into symbolic city
Students who had taken refuge at the Jesus of Divine Mercy church amid a barrage of armed attacks, arrive on a bus to the Metropolitan cathedral, in Managua, Nicaragua, Saturday, July 14, 2018. (AP Photo/Cristobal Venegas)
Christopher Sherman, The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, July 17, 2018 12:54PM EDT
MEXICO CITY - Nicaraguan national police and armed pro-government civilians are laying siege to a symbolically important neighbourhood that has recently become a centre of resistance to President Daniel Ortega's government.
Government forces began advancing on Masaya's Monimbo neighbourhood before dawn Tuesday.
With gunshots echoing in the background a woman who asked only to be identified as Silvia out of safety concerns says she treated wounded victims in a makeshift field clinic.
Silvia says youth in the neighbourhood are fighting with homemade mortars to defend the roadblocks erected at Monimbo's perimeter. But government forces are heavily armed.
She says, "We need the (Organization of American States), the international organizations to stop this massacre."
Protests against social security cuts in April have turned into calls for Ortega to leave office.
