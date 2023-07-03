Senegalese President Macky Sall says he won't seek a third term in 2024 elections after protests

Senegal's President Macky Sall arrives for the closing session of the New Global Financial Pact Summit, Friday, June 23, 2023 in Paris. Senegalese President Sall declared Monday evening, July 3, that he will not run for a third term in next year's elections, ending years of uncertainty over his political future that had helped fuel deadly opposition protests last month. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly, Pool, File) Senegal's President Macky Sall arrives for the closing session of the New Global Financial Pact Summit, Friday, June 23, 2023 in Paris. Senegalese President Sall declared Monday evening, July 3, that he will not run for a third term in next year's elections, ending years of uncertainty over his political future that had helped fuel deadly opposition protests last month. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly, Pool, File)

