Second Swede charged in theft of royal jewels from church
In this Tuesday, July 31, 2018 photo, a police cordon near the scene of a robbery at the Strangnas Cathedral, in Strangnas, Sweden. (Pontus Stenberg/TT News Agency via AP)
The Associated Press
Published Thursday, May 16, 2019 5:09AM EDT
COPENHAGEN -- A Swedish prosecutor says a second man has been charged with grand larceny in connection with last year's theft of royal funeral artifacts from a cathedral west of Stockholm.
Prosecutor Isabelle Bjursten said Thursday she believes the unnamed 26-year-old "is one of the people who performed the theft" of the Swedish royal treasures, dating from 1611.
In February, Johan Nicklas Backstrom was given four-and-a-half years in prison for stealing two crowns and an orb used at the funerals of King Karl IX and Queen Kristina. The jewels had been on display in Strangnas Cathedral.
The items, estimated to be worth 65 million kronor ($6.7 million), were eventually found.
The trial is set to start May 27.
