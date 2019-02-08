Swedes arrest man tied to return of stolen royal jewels
In this Tuesday, July 31, 2018 photo, a police cordon is seen near the scene of a robbery at the Strangnas Cathedral, in Strangnas, Sweden. Police say thieves have stolen priceless treasures from the Swedish royal regalia, including a jeweled crown, from a cathedral where they were on display, before speeding off by motorboat. (Pontus Stenberg/TT News Agency via AP)
The Associated Press
Published Friday, February 8, 2019 5:54AM EST
COPENHAGEN -- A prosecutor in Sweden says a man has been arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods in connection with the return of royal funeral artifacts that were stolen last year from a Swedish cathedral.
Prosecutor Isabelle Bjursten says the man was arrested Thursday, two days after the items, dating from 1611 and estimated to be worth 65 million kronor ($7.2 million), were found north of Stockholm.
Bjursten said Friday the man, who was not identified, is suspected of "being involved in the return of the precious regalia" that were found in a garbage container.
Another man is on trial accused of stealing the two crowns and an orb from the Strangnas Cathedral, west of Stockholm, on July 31. His trial has been postponed after the regalia were found.