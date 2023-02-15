Scottish leader Nicola Sturgeon to leave post after 8 years

War in Ukraine at 1 year: Pain, resilience in global economy

One year after Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, and caused widespread suffering, the global economy is still enduring the consequences -- crunched supplies of grain, fertilizer and energy along with more inflation and economic uncertainty in a world that was already contending with too much of both.

    A worker prepares flour for bread inside a bakery in Lagos, Nigeria, on Feb. 3, 2023. Nearly a year after Russia invaded Ukraine the global economy is still enduring the consequences. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba)

  • Sandwich chain Subway to explore sale

    Subway said on Tuesday it was exploring a possible sale of its business as the sandwich chain faces surging costs and mounting competition from deeper-pocketed rivals.

