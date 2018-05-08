School poisoning sends 52 to hospital in Ukraine
An empty classroom is shown in this file photo from Sept. 5, 2014. (The Canadian Press/Jonathan Hayward)
The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, May 8, 2018 1:40PM EDT
YEREVAN, Armenia -- Authorities in Ukraine are investigating an outbreak of sickness believed to be a poisoning that sent 50 students and two teachers to the hospital in the city of Cherkasy.
A spokeswoman for the emergencies ministry, Olga Kozak, told The Associated Press that 11 of the children were in moderately serious condition while the other children and the teachers were in satisfactory condition.
The Tuesday outbreak at the school 190 kilometres (110 miles) south of the capital of Kyiv caused some students to lose consciousness.
Prime Minister Volodymyr Groisman has flown to the city to direct the medical investigation.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from World
- School poisoning sends 52 to hospital in Ukraine
- Melania Trump urges 'opposition media' to 'be best' about her anti-bullying campaign
- Russians posed as ISIS hackers and threatened U.S. military wives
- Melania Trump debuts 'Be Best' campaign for kids' well-being
- New York attorney general resigns after 4 women accuse him of abuse