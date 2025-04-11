ADVERTISEMENT

Russia-Ukraine War

European countries vow to send billions in military support to Ukraine as Russian and U.S. envoys meet

By The Associated Press

Published

Britain's Defence Secretary John Healey, left, Ukraine's Defence Minister Rustem Umerov, second from left, and Germany's Defence Minister Boris Pistorius, right, arrive for a meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Friday, April 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.