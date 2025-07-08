Russia-Ukraine War

Trump says the U.S. to send more weapons to Ukraine, days after ordering pause in deliveries

By The Associated Press

Updated

Published

Firefighters put out a fire following a Russian attack in Odesa, Ukraine, Monday, July 7, 2025. (Ukrainian Emergency Service via AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.