Russia-Ukraine War

The US-Russia summit marks Putin’s first trip to the West since the war in Ukraine began

By The Associated Press

Published

Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with an officer upon his arrival in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Dec. 6, 2023. (Konstantin Zavrazhin, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)


















Politics
Montreal
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.