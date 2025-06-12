Russia-Ukraine War

Russia’s military casualties top 1 million in 3-year-old war, Ukraine says

By The Associated Press

Updated

Published

A rescue worker puts out a fire of a car near a building which was damaged by a Russian strike in Kharkiv, Ukraine, on Thursday, June 12, 2025. (Ukrainian Emergency Services of Ukraine via AP)


















