ADVERTISEMENT

Russia-Ukraine War

Trump says no agreement on ending Russia’s war in Ukraine as Putin says there was an ‘understanding

By The Associated Press

Updated

Published

Playing null of undefined
'There's no deal, until there's a deal': Trump on Russia-Ukraine war negotiations

'There's no deal, until there's a deal': Trump on Russia-Ukraine war negotiations

'We need to eliminate all of the primary causes of that conflict': Putin on Russia-Ukraine war

'We need to eliminate all of the primary causes of that conflict': Putin on Russia-Ukraine war

Trump, Putin arrive in Alaska for U.S.-Russia summit

Trump, Putin arrive in Alaska for U.S.-Russia summit

Trump does not want to ‘look like he’s caving in to Putin’: Former national security advisor

Trump does not want to ‘look like he’s caving in to Putin’: Former national security advisor

Putin wants to take over all of Ukraine, that’s not going to change: global affairs analyst

Putin wants to take over all of Ukraine, that’s not going to change: global affairs analyst

‘Now is not the time to give Vladimir Putin the kid-gloves treatment’: Ham

‘Now is not the time to give Vladimir Putin the kid-gloves treatment’: Ham

‘I don’t expect a breakthrough’: author on expectations from the U.S.-Russia summit

‘I don’t expect a breakthrough’: author on expectations from the U.S.-Russia summit

What is at stake in the meeting between Trump, Putin?

What is at stake in the meeting between Trump, Putin?

CTV National News: Much-anticipated Alaska summit happening between Trump and Putin

CTV National News: Much-anticipated Alaska summit happening between Trump and Putin

CTV National News: Trump-Putin meeting could include joint press conference

CTV National News: Trump-Putin meeting could include joint press conference

Trump is approaching Putin ‘with the equivalent of a wet noodle’: former ambassador to Ukraine

Trump is approaching Putin ‘with the equivalent of a wet noodle’: former ambassador to Ukraine

‘We have a lot of hopes, but we have a lot of fears too’: Ukrainian MP on Putin-Trump meeting

‘We have a lot of hopes, but we have a lot of fears too’: Ukrainian MP on Putin-Trump meeting



















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.