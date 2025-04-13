Russia-Ukraine War

More than 30 people killed, 84 injured in Russian missile attack on Ukrainian city of Sumy

By The Associated Press

Published

In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Emergency Service, firefighters put out the fire following Russia's missile attack that killed at least 20 civilians in Sumy, Ukraine, Sunday, April 13, 2025. (Ukrainian Emergency Service via AP)


















