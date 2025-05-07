Russia-Ukraine War

JD Vance says Russia was ‘asking for too much’ in its initial Ukraine peace offer

By The Associated Press

Published

U.S. Vice-President JD Vance speaks at the Munich Leaders Meeting, Wednesday, May 7, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.