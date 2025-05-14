ADVERTISEMENT

Russia-Ukraine War

Germany and Switzerland arrest 3 over suspected plans to send explosive parcels to Ukraine

By The Associated Press

Published

Ukrainian servicemen climb on a vehicle outside Kyiv, Ukraine, on April 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda, File)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.