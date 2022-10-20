Russia says outgoing PM Truss was a 'catastrophically illiterate' disgrace
Russia's foreign ministry on Thursday welcomed the departure of British Prime Minister Liz Truss, saying she was a disgrace of a leader who would be remembered for her "catastrophic illiteracy."
"Britain has never known such a disgrace of a prime minister," Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a social media post.
Truss has been the target of withering comments from Moscow since she visited in February as part of a fruitless drive by Western politicians to avert a Russian invasion of Ukraine.
The claim of illiteracy appears to refer to that trip, when Truss was British foreign minister. In a meeting with Russia's veteran foreign minister, Sergei Lavrov, she appeared to confuse two regions of Russia with Ukraine, triggering widespread mockery in Russian media.
Russian officials took a dim view of Truss's premiership from the outset and have revelled in her numerous gaffes. Upon her appointment in September, Lavrov said Truss did not know how to compromise and questioned how the British leader could say she did not know whether French President Emmanuel Macron was a "friend or foe."
Zakharova also on Thursday mocked Truss' high-profile photo shoot in Estonia last year, where she donned a flak jacket and helmet to ride in a tank during a visit to British troops stationed in the Baltic country.
Relations between Moscow and London had sunk to their lowest level in decades even before Russia invaded Ukraine, on the back of the poisoning of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal in the British city of Salisbury in 2018.
Reporting by Reuters; editing by Guy Faulconbridge and Mark Trevelyan
MORE WORLD NEWS
-
BREAKING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Hedley frontman Jacob Hoggard sentenced to 5 years in prison
Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard has been sentenced to five years in prison after being found guilty of sexually assaulting a woman in a Toronto hotel room six years ago.
BREAKING | British Prime Minister Liz Truss resigns amid chaos
British Prime Minister Liz Truss resigned Thursday -- bowing to the inevitable after a tumultuous, short-lived term in which her policies triggered turmoil in financial markets and a rebellion in her party that obliterated her authority.
Funeral underway for two officers killed in Innisfil, Ont. shooting
A private funeral for the two South Simcoe police officers gunned down inside an Innisfil, Ont. home last week is happening in Barrie Thursday morning.
BREAKING | Supreme Court will not hear from St. Anne's residential school survivors
The Supreme Court of Canada has decided not to hear a case of residential school survivors who have fought a years-long battle against Ottawa to release thousands of records.
WATCH LIVE | Ottawa police used boilerplate plan used to prepare for 'Freedom Convoy'
A senior Ottawa police officer says the service at first brought out a boilerplate plan that had been used for other downtown events when preparing for the 'Freedom Convoy' protest in January, based on the assumption that it would not last beyond two days.
After Liz Truss resigns, what now? Here are the leading names to replace British PM
Liz Truss said on Thursday she was resigning as British prime minister just six weeks after she was appointed. Rishi Sunak, Penny Mordaunt and Boris Johnson are among the leading names to replace her.
'I cannot deliver': Read the full statement as British PM Liz Truss resigns
British Prime Minister Liz Truss resigned on Thursday. In a statement made outside No. 10 Downing Street in London, Truss announced she was stepping down from her position after just 45 days in office.
What the documents provided to 'Freedom Convoy' commission have revealed so far
Less than one week into the Public Order Emergency Commission's hearings examining the federal government's invocation of the Emergencies Act, hundreds of documents have already been made public. From transcripts of high-level phone calls, email and text message exchanges, to internal reports, here's a rundown of some notable information gleaned from the documents to date.
90-year-old woman dies after attack in seniors residence west of Montreal
Quebec provincial police say a 90-year-old woman has died following an assault at a seniors residence on Wednesday by an 82-year-old man who is now under arrest. Provincial police say the suspect is set to appear at the courthouse in Salaberry-de-Valleyfield today to face a charge to be determined by the Crown.
Canada
-
Funeral underway for two officers killed in Innisfil, Ont. shooting
A private funeral for the two South Simcoe police officers gunned down inside an Innisfil, Ont. home last week is happening in Barrie Thursday morning.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Hedley frontman Jacob Hoggard sentenced to 5 years in prison
Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard has been sentenced to five years in prison after being found guilty of sexually assaulting a woman in a Toronto hotel room six years ago.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Supreme Court will not hear from St. Anne's residential school survivors
The Supreme Court of Canada has decided not to hear a case of residential school survivors who have fought a years-long battle against Ottawa to release thousands of records.
-
90-year-old woman dies after attack in seniors residence west of Montreal
Quebec provincial police say a 90-year-old woman has died following an assault at a seniors residence on Wednesday by an 82-year-old man who is now under arrest. Provincial police say the suspect is set to appear at the courthouse in Salaberry-de-Valleyfield today to face a charge to be determined by the Crown.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Police seize $6.3 million worth of meth from Winnipeg apartment
The Winnipeg Police Service’s guns and gangs unit made their largest meth seizure to date, seizing more than $6 million worth of meth from an apartment.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Ottawa police used boilerplate plan used to prepare for 'Freedom Convoy'
A senior Ottawa police officer says the service at first brought out a boilerplate plan that had been used for other downtown events when preparing for the 'Freedom Convoy' protest in January, based on the assumption that it would not last beyond two days.
World
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | British Prime Minister Liz Truss resigns amid chaos
British Prime Minister Liz Truss resigned Thursday -- bowing to the inevitable after a tumultuous, short-lived term in which her policies triggered turmoil in financial markets and a rebellion in her party that obliterated her authority.
-
After Liz Truss resigns, what now? Here are the leading names to replace British PM
Liz Truss said on Thursday she was resigning as British prime minister just six weeks after she was appointed. Rishi Sunak, Penny Mordaunt and Boris Johnson are among the leading names to replace her.
-
Afghan couple accuse U.S. Marine of abducting their baby
An Afghan baby is at the centre of a high-stakes tangle of at least four court cases. The Afghan couple, desperate to get her back, has sued Joshua and his wife Stephanie Mast. But the Masts insist they are her legal parents and 'acted admirably' to protect her.
-
Iran's Olympic chief claims no punishment coming for climber
The president of Iran's national Olympic committee claimed Thursday that competitive climber Elnaz Rekabi will not be punished or suspended after competing in South Korea over the weekend without wearing her nation's mandatory headscarf.
-
Russia seeks to regain ground, hits Ukraine's infrastructure
Russia's troops fought Thursday to regain lost ground in areas of Ukraine that Russian President Vladimir Putin has illegally annexed while Moscow tried to pound the invaded country into submission with more missile and drone attacks on critical infrastructure.
-
Philippines to buy U.S. aircraft after scrapping Russia deal
Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Thursday backed a decision by his predecessor to cancel a deal to buy 16 Russian military heavy-lift helicopters and said his administration has 'secured an alternative supply from the United States.'
Politics
-
Politicians' support of 'Freedom Convoy' in Ottawa risked emboldening organizers: OPP
The Ontario Provincial Police warned the support from Canadian political figures for the 'Freedom Convoy' was likely to embolden protesters in the streets of downtown Ottawa.
-
What the documents provided to 'Freedom Convoy' commission have revealed so far
Less than one week into the Public Order Emergency Commission's hearings examining the federal government's invocation of the Emergencies Act, hundreds of documents have already been made public. From transcripts of high-level phone calls, email and text message exchanges, to internal reports, here's a rundown of some notable information gleaned from the documents to date.
-
Governments weren't always working in tandem during 'Freedom Convoy': Trudeau
Different levels of government involved in trying to bring an end to the mass demonstrations in Ottawa and several border crossings last winter were not always on the same page, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau acknowledged Wednesday.
Health
-
WHO: Uganda Ebola outbreak 'rapidly evolving' after 1 month
Uganda's Ebola outbreak is 'rapidly evolving' a month after the disease was reported in the East African country, a top World Health Organization official said Thursday, describing a difficult situation for health workers on the ground.
-
Indonesia bans sale of all cough syrups after 99 child deaths
Indonesia has halted the sale of all syrup and liquid medicines following the deaths of nearly 100 children and an unexplained spike in cases of acute kidney injuries.
-
Soaring demand and people stocking up mean cold medication shortages continue
Increased transmission of cold and flu viruses are leaving people scrambling for cough syrup and decongestants. While supply chain issues have been blamed for months, experts who spoke with CTVNews.ca say the reason has as much to do with people stocking up on meds as demand rises.
Sci-Tech
-
James Webb Space Telescope captures star-studded 'Pillars of Creation'
The James Webb Space Telescope captured a highly detailed snapshot of the so-called Pillars of Creation, a vista of three looming towers made of interstellar dust and gas that's speckled with newly formed stars.
-
First Native American woman in space awed by Mother Earth
The first Native American woman in space said Wednesday she is overwhelmed by the beauty and delicacy of Mother Earth, and is channeling 'positive energy' as her five-month mission gets underway.
-
An antitrust battle over GIFs could be a wake-up call for Silicon Valley
GIFs — those short, animated images that were a staple of internet memes and culture in the 1990s and 2000s — may be going out of fashion now as social media users have largely moved on to emojis and video.
Entertainment
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Hedley frontman Jacob Hoggard sentenced to 5 years in prison
Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard has been sentenced to five years in prison after being found guilty of sexually assaulting a woman in a Toronto hotel room six years ago.
-
Dame Judi Dench wants 'cruelly unjust' Season 5 of 'The Crown' to come with a disclaimer
In a letter to The Times, Judi Dench shares her concerns about the forthcoming new season of 'The Crown,' writing that 'the closer the drama comes to our present times, the more freely it seems willing to blur the lines between historical accuracy and crude sensationalism.'
-
Closing arguments begin in Kevin Spacey civil sex abuse trial
Closing arguments began on Thursday in Kevin Spacey's civil sex abuse trial, as the Oscar-winning actor fights allegations that he made an unwanted advance on a 14-year-old in 1986.
Business
-
Canada recession may be 'necessary evil' as central bank queues big hike
Even as recession worries intensify in Canada, the central bank is likely to go ahead with another supersized interest rate hike next week after data showed underlying inflation was stubbornly persistent despite aggressive tightening, analysts said.
-
Yacht linked to sanctioned Russian tycoon leaves Hong Kong
A superyacht linked to sanctioned Russian tycoon Alexey Mordashov left Hong Kong for South Africa on Thursday, nearly two weeks after the U.S. accused the city of operating as a safe haven for sanctioned individuals.
-
EU slaps sanctions on Iran drone maker, military officers
The European Union on Thursday imposed sanctions on Shahed Aviation Industries in Iran and three Iranian armed forces generals for undermining Ukraine's territorial integrity by helping to supply drones to Russia to use in the war against its neighbour.
Lifestyle
-
'A wonderful feeling': 84-year-old Canadian with Alzheimer's graduates from university
An 84-year-old Canadian who lives with Alzheimer’s Disease has graduated from King's University College in London, Ont. after completing 35 courses over the last four years.
-
The Queen was a 'shining example' of female leadership, says Meghan
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex has opened up about the loss of Queen Elizabeth II and the 'legacy' she has left behind, describing her husband's grandmother as 'the most shining example' of female leadership.
-
New Brunswick figure skaters prove age is just a number with recent medal wins
Two Fredericton figure skaters recently took part in an international competition and, at ages 51 and 65, took home medals.
Sports
-
The 2024 Paralympics in Paris won't open in stadium
The world's best Paralympic athletes, parading down France's most famous boulevard with their prosthetic limbs, mobility chairs and stories of adversity, heading to a grand celebration of their prowess and sports on the Paris square where the French Revolutionaries of 1789 chopped off heads.
-
Qatar's 12-year journey as World Cup host has 1 month to go
The first World Cup in the Middle East is one month away, nearing the conclusion of an often bumpy 12-year journey for Qatar that has transformed the nation.
-
Cristiano Ronaldo walkout shades Man U win and upcoming Chelsea clash
Cristiano Ronaldo is unlikely to start for Manchester United against Chelsea on Saturday and he is still dominating the buildup.
Autos
-
Families shocked when battery replacement for electric vehicle tops $20,000
Some electric car owners, especially those with earlier models, have been shocked to find out how much it costs to replace their batteries.
-
BMW investing US$1.7B in S. Carolina as automaker shifts to EVs
BMW will invest US$1 billion in its sprawling factory near Spartanburg, South Carolina, to start building electric vehicles and an additional US$700 million to build a electric-battery plant nearby.
-
Concussed NASCAR champion Kurt Busch to step away from sport
NASCAR champion Kurt Busch will miss the rest of this season with a concussion and will not compete full-time in 2023.