TORONTO -- The ruins of a large palace has been discovered in the Kulubá archeological zone in Mexico by archeologists who believe the structure dates back some 1,000 years during the pinnacle of Mayan civilization.

The structure is located in what was once the ancient city of Kulubá, in Yucatan state, some 160 kilometres from Cancún. Measuring six-meters high, 55 meters long, and 15 meter wide, archeologists believe the palace was occupied between 600 and 1050 A.D., during the Late Classic and Terminal Classic eras of Mayan civilization, the National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH) said in a statement.

Archeologists are also examining several other structures within the complex including an altar, the remains of what appears to be two residential buildings, and another that looks like an oven. A burial site was also found, which researchers hope will eventually offer insight into the lives of the Mayans who inhabited the area.

Alfredo Barrera, a lead archeologist, was quoted in a video as saying the discovery was just the beginning and that one of the objectives included the protection and restoration of the cultural heritage. Reforestation, for example, is one option researchers are considering to help protect the site from the weather and direct sunlight.

The Mayans established what is considered one of the greatest civilizations in the Western hemisphere, occupying what is now southern Mexico, Guatemala, Belize, and portions of Honduras, and El Salvador. They experienced a mysterious decline, however, abandoning cities and becoming a lost civilization.

Scientists have theorized that climate, drought, war, disease, and politics, as potential factors that contributed to its fall.