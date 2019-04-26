As the world waits on bated breath for the arrival of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s first child, we take a look back at some of the thoughtful and sometimes odd gifts that have been sent to royal babies.

In 2013, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge welcomed their first child, Prince George. At the time, the royals asked well-wishers to consider making donations to help those in need instead of sending gifts. The Canadian government did both.

To celebrate Prince George’s birth, then prime minister Stephen Harper announced the government would be making a $100,000 donation to a Canadian charity. In addition to the charitable donation, Canada sent a handcrafted blanket, Mukluks and baby books written in both official languages.

The Canadian government made a similar $100,000 donation when the royal couple welcomed their daughter, Princess Charlotte, to the world in 2015. Harper also announced they would be sending a Canada Goose snowsuit, an item he said reflected the country’s northern identity.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau kept the tradition of charitable donations alive when the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge announced the birth of their third child, Prince Louis. Trudeau announced two $50,000 donations to two mental health organizations. Prince Louis also received a traditional Haida blanket, a gift meant to reflect his parent’s visit to Haida Gwaii, B.C.

Not to be out done, Finland sent what might be the most practical gift of all following the birth of Prince George. That country sent the Duke and Duchess a Finnish baby box. The cardboard box can be used as a cot, comes with a mattress and bedding, several baby outfits, and every parent’s favourite item: diapers.

WHO NEEDS STUFFED ANIMALS?

Some of the gifts Prince George received from well-wishers could be considered a little wild.

Australia’s Northern Territory gifted the young royal a baby crocodile that hatched on the same day he was born. Aptly named George, the crocodile wasn’t amongst the mountain of gifts sent to the U.K. Instead, the reptile is living out its days at the Crocosaurus Cove in Darwin, Australia.

Sticking with the animal theme, a fattened bull and goat were gifted by tribal elders in Samburu, Kenya to the royals following George’s birth. According to People.com, a palace source in 2013 said the intention was to create a royal herd using the bull and four heifers.

A LAVISH BABY RATTLE

Following the birth of Princess Charlotte, The Natural Sapphire Company announced its gift to the young royal.

The company created an 18-karat white gold rattle encrusted with a union jack made from sapphires, rubies and diamonds.

“We’re thanking Kate and William for introducing our company to the world, by gifting a custom designed baby rattle, fit for their Princess,” the company said on its website in 2015.

The price tag for such an extravagant baby rattle? US$45,000.