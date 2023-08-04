Remote volcano in Alaska spews new ash cloud, prompting aviation warnings

Air Force One, front, with President Joe Biden onboard, and a support plane, behind, sit on the tarmac at Elmendorf Air Force Base in Anchorage, Alaska, Sunday, May 21, 2023, during a refueling stop. Biden is returning to Washington following his trip to the G7 Summit in Hiroshima, Japan. (Susan Walsh/AP Photo) Air Force One, front, with President Joe Biden onboard, and a support plane, behind, sit on the tarmac at Elmendorf Air Force Base in Anchorage, Alaska, Sunday, May 21, 2023, during a refueling stop. Biden is returning to Washington following his trip to the G7 Summit in Hiroshima, Japan. (Susan Walsh/AP Photo)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social