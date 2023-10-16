Putin's visit to Beijing underscores China's economic and diplomatic support for Russia
Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to meet this week with Chinese leaders in Beijing on a visit that underscores China's support for Moscow during its war in Ukraine.
The two countries have forged an informal alliance against the United States and other democratic nations that is now complicated by the Israel-Hamas war. China has sought to balance its ties with Israel with its economic relations with Iran and Syria, which are strongly backed by Russia.
Putin's visit is also a show of support for Chinese leader Xi Jinping's signature Belt and Road initiative to build infrastructure and expand China's overseas influence.
Putin gave an interview to Chinese state media praising the massive but loosely linked BRI projects.
"Yes, we see that some people consider it an attempt by the People's Republic of China to put someone under its thumb, but we see otherwise, we just see desire for cooperation," he said in the interview with state broadcaster CCTV, according to a transcript released by the Kremlin on Monday.
The Russian leader will be among the highest profile guests at a gathering marking the 10th anniversary of Xi's announcement of the BRI policy, which has laden countries such as Zambia and Sri Lanka with heavy debt after they signed contracts with Chinese companies to build roads, airports and other public works they could not otherwise afford.
Putin's visit has not been officially confirmed, but Chinese officials have suggested he will arrive late Monday.
Asked by reporters Friday about a visit to China, Putin said it would encompass talks on Belt and Road-related projects, which he said Moscow wants to link with efforts by an economic alliance of ex-Soviet Union nations mostly located in Central Asia to "achieve common development goals." He also downplayed the impact of China's economic influence in a region that Russia has long considered its backyard and where it has worked to maintain political and military clout.
"We don't have any contradictions here, on the contrary, there is a certain synergy," Putin said.
Putin said he and Xi will also discuss growing economic and financial ties between Moscow and Beijing.
Beijing and Moscow have financial ties in energy, high-tech and financial industries. China has also grown in importance as an export destination for Moscow.
Alexander Gabuev, director of Carnegie Russia Eurasia Center, said that from China's view, "Russia is a safe neighbour that is friendly, that is a source of cheap raw materials, that's a support for Chinese initiatives on the global stage and that's also a source of military technologies, some of those that China doesn't have."
"For Russia, China is its lifeline, economic lifeline in its brutal repression against Ukraine," Gabuev told The Associated Press.
"It's the major market for Russian commodities, it's a country that provides its currency and payment system to settle Russia's trade with the outside world -- with China itself, but also with many other countries, and is also the major source of sophisticated technological imports, including dual-use goods that go into the Russian military machine."
Gabuev said that while Moscow and Beijing will be unlikely to forge a full-fledged military alliance, their defence cooperation will grow.
"I don't expect that Russia and China will create a military alliance," Gabuev said. "Both countries are self-sufficient in terms of security and they benefit from partnering, but neither really requires a security guarantee from the other. And they preach strategic autonomy."
"There will be no military alliance, but there will be closer military cooperation, more interoperability, more cooperation on projecting force together, including in places like the Arctic and more joint effort to develop a missile defence that makes the U.S. nuclear planning and planning of the U.S. and its allies in Asia and in Europe more complicated," he added.
China and the former Soviet Union were Cold War rivals for influence among left-leaning states, but have since partnered in the economic, military and diplomatic spheres. Just weeks before Russia's invasion of Ukraine last February, Putin met with Xi in Beijing and the sides signed an agreement pledging a "no-limits" relationship. Beijing's attempts to present itself as a neutral peace broker in Russia's war on Ukraine have been widely dismissed by the international community.
Xi visited Moscow in March as part of a flurry of exchanges between the countries. China has condemned international sanctions imposed on Russia, but hasn't directly addressed an arrest warrant issued for Putin by the International Criminal Court on charges of alleged involvement in the abductions of thousands of children from Ukraine.
------
Associated Press writer Jim Heintz in Tallinn, Estonia, contributed to this report.
MORE WORLD NEWS
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Breaking news updates on Day 10 of the latest Israel-Hamas war
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING Breaking news updates on Day 10 of the latest Israel-Hamas war
More than a million people have fled their homes in the Gaza Strip ahead of an expected Israeli invasion that seeks to eliminate Hamas' leadership after its deadly incursion. Aid groups warn an Israeli ground offensive could hasten a humanitarian crisis.
Suzanne Somers dead at 76; actor played Chrissy Snow on past U.S. TV sitcom 'Three's Company'
Suzanne Somers, the effervescent blonde actor known for playing Chrissy Snow on the television show 'Three's Company' as well as her business endeavors, has died. She was 76.
ANALYSIS NDP member support declining for Jagmeet Singh raises questions about his future
This weekend, 81 per cent of NDP delegates voted against forcing a leadership contest. This gave Jagmeet Singh the lowest level of support for an NDP leader since the 2016 convention, when more than half the delegates voted to remove Thomas Mulcair.
Gaza's crowded hospitals near breaking point as Israeli ground invasion looms
Palestinians in besieged Gaza crowded into hospitals and schools on Monday, seeking shelter and running low on food and water. More than a million people have fled their homes ahead of an expected Israeli ground invasion aimed at destroying Hamas after its fighters rampaged through southern Israel.
Muslim boy killed, woman wounded in Illinois hate crime motivated by Israeli-Hamas war, police say
A 71-year-old Illinois man was charged Sunday with a hate crime, accused of fatally stabbing a young boy and seriously wounding a woman because of their Islamic faith and the Israel-Hamas war, authorities said.
More than 50 Indigenous fish harvesters in the Maritimes charged or on trial: Ottawa
Three years after a First Nation started a self-regulated lobster fishery that sparked protests and violence in Nova Scotia, federal prosecutors are pressing ahead with charges against dozens of Indigenous fishers, some of whom are planning constitutional challenges.
Drug used in diabetes treatment Mounjaro helped dieters shed 27 kg, study finds
The medicine in the diabetes drug Mounjaro helped people with obesity or who are overweight lose at least a quarter of their body weight, or about 27 kilograms (60 pounds) on average, when combined with intensive diet and exercise, a new study shows.
These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning
A fifth Canadian is confirmed to have been killed in the Israel-Hamas war, the Israeli invasion of Gaza looms, and Suzanne Somers has died at the age of 76. Here's what you need to know to know to start your day.
5 Canadians now confirmed killed in Israel-Hamas war, Global Affairs says
There have now been five Canadians confirmed killed amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, and follow up continues on the cases of three other missing Canadians, the federal government said. A new warning has also been issued for Canadians in Lebanon: 'consider leaving, while commercial means are still available.'
Canada
-
Saskatchewan pronoun policy doesn't do enough to mitigate harms, say legal professors
Saskatchewan legislation that requires parental consent when children under 16 change their names or pronouns at school fails to ensure gender-diverse youth aren't harmed, say two legal professors.
-
More than 50 Indigenous fish harvesters in the Maritimes charged or on trial: Ottawa
Three years after a First Nation started a self-regulated lobster fishery that sparked protests and violence in Nova Scotia, federal prosecutors are pressing ahead with charges against dozens of Indigenous fishers, some of whom are planning constitutional challenges.
-
5 Canadians now confirmed killed in Israel-Hamas war, Global Affairs says
There have now been five Canadians confirmed killed amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, and follow up continues on the cases of three other missing Canadians, the federal government said. A new warning has also been issued for Canadians in Lebanon: 'consider leaving, while commercial means are still available.'
-
Friends and families mourn the loss of Canadians killed by Hamas in Israel
Friends and family have confirmed that at least four Canadians were killed last weekend when Hamas militants conducted a series of attacks in Israel.
-
Fire-ravaged N.W.T. hamlet asks for independent inquiry as it looks to rebuild
Enterprise, N.W.T., a community of about 100 people on the highway north of the Alberta boundary, lost 80 per cent of its structures. Local leaders are wondering why there was so much destruction.
-
'I can't believe this is reality': Woman from Toronto shot near Gaza border in Israel missing
A woman from Toronto and her husband who were both shot near the Gaza border as Hamas militants invaded Israel last Saturday have been missing for over a week, according to their daughter.
World
-
Urban battle from past Gaza war offers glimpse of what an Israeli ground offensive might look like
A battle that killed dozens of civilians and more than a dozen Israeli soldiers nearly a decade ago offers a glimpse of the type of fighting that could lie ahead if Israeli forces roll into Gaza as expected.
-
Gaza's crowded hospitals near breaking point as Israeli ground invasion looms
Palestinians in besieged Gaza crowded into hospitals and schools on Monday, seeking shelter and running low on food and water. More than a million people have fled their homes ahead of an expected Israeli ground invasion aimed at destroying Hamas after its fighters rampaged through southern Israel.
-
France's Macron holds security meeting amid heightened alert after deadly school stabbing
French President Emmanuel Macron was holding Monday a special security meeting amid heightened alert against feared terror threats, as a high school where a teacher was fatally stabbed in an attack last week has been evacuated over a bomb alert.
-
6 killed in Russian attacks on Ukraine as Kyiv continues drone counterstrikes
Russian attacks on Ukraine over a 24-hour period killed six people, local officials reported Sunday.
-
Putin's visit to Beijing underscores China's economic and diplomatic support for Russia
Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to meet this week with Chinese leaders in Beijing on a visit that underscores China's support for Moscow during its war in Ukraine.
-
Russia's foreign minister will visit North Korea amid claims of weapons supplied to Moscow
Russia's foreign minister will visit North Korea this week, the Foreign Ministry said Monday, days after the United States claimed Pyongyang had delivered munitions and military equipment to Russia for use in the fighting in Ukraine.
Politics
-
5 Canadians now confirmed killed in Israel-Hamas war, Global Affairs says
There have now been five Canadians confirmed killed amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, and follow up continues on the cases of three other missing Canadians, the federal government said. A new warning has also been issued for Canadians in Lebanon: 'consider leaving, while commercial means are still available.'
-
NDP to campaign on pharmacare if it backs out of Liberal deal: national director
The federal New Democrats plan to make pharmacare a central issue in the next election if the Liberals do not meet the bar the opposition party has set for legislation to reduce the cost of prescription drugs.
-
Zexi Li, lead plaintiff in proposed class-action, testifies in 'Freedom Convoy' trial
The woman who went to court to get an injunction against the 'Freedom Convoy' last year is set to testify today in the criminal trial of two of the protest's organizers. Zexi Li is expected to take the stand in the trial of Tamara Lich and Chris Barber, who are accused mischief and counselling others to commit mischief, among other charges.
Health
-
New guideline urges doctors to regularly screen for alcohol use disorder
New guidance to help family doctors detect and manage high-risk drinking addresses a crucial gap in knowledge among both patients and doctors, say its authors, who warn that a common practice to prescribe antidepressants can actually induce cravings for alcohol.
-
Why some worry about the rise of private agency health-care staffing firms in Canada
There were more than 41,955 job postings across Canada for nurses in the first quarter of 2023, missing manpower that is affecting hospital staffing, closing rural ERs and fuelling the expansion of companies that supply temporary nurses. The trend is triggering worry that it is slowly privatizing the backbone of health services — nursing care — with an urgent call for more scrutiny.
-
Study finds withdrawing less blood for ICU lab tests reduces patient strain, waste
Intensive care units can collect less blood for lab tests and thereby reduce transfusions for critically ill patients who may have blood drawn multiple times a day, suggests a large study that says switching to lower-volume tubes can preserve the blood supply and reduce strain on already fragile patients.
Sci-Tech
-
‘Ring of fire’ eclipse appears over the Americas
A rare celestial spectacle appeared over the Americas Saturday — the likes of which won’t be seen again in this part of the world until 2046.
-
NASA spacecraft launched to mysterious and rare metal asteroid in first mission of its kind
NASA's Psyche spacecraft rocketed away Friday on a six-year journey to a rare metal-covered asteroid.
-
Wars on algorithms: How social media coverage takes a toll on our well-being
As conflicts unfold across the world, social media platforms have become the front line for witnessing the raw realities of war. In this digital age, are we equipped to navigate the emotional toll of viewing wars through our screens?
Entertainment
-
Suzanne Somers dead at 76; actor played Chrissy Snow on past U.S. TV sitcom 'Three's Company'
Suzanne Somers, the effervescent blonde actor known for playing Chrissy Snow on the television show 'Three's Company' as well as her business endeavors, has died. She was 76.
-
Pete Davidson in poignant 'SNL' opening: 'My heart is with everyone whose lives have been destroyed this week'
'Saturday Night Live' host Pete Davidson addressed 'the horrible images and stories from Israel and Gaza' in deeply personal remarks during the opening minutes of the long-running sketch show’s new episode.
-
Movie reviews: Jamie Foxx and Tommy Lee Jones shine in 'The Burial'
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies 'The Burial,' 'Mr. Dressup: The Magic of Make-Believe,' 'Humanist Vampire Seeking Consenting Suicidal Person' and 'Stellar.'
Business
-
Unifor members at GM vote 80 per cent in favour of new contract
Canada's largest private-sector union says workers at General Motors Co. have a new three-year collective agreement, with 80.5 per cent of them ratifying it in a vote held online and in person.
-
Canadian pot shops struggle amid competition, advertising rules and THC limits
Since Canada legalized recreational cannabis on Oct. 17, 2018, retailers have learned that supply can be spotty, competition is fierce and not everything consumers crave is available in the legal market.
-
What Google's antitrust trial in the U.S. means for your search habits
If government regulators prevail against Google in the biggest U.S. antitrust trial in a quarter century, it's likely to unleash drastic changes that will undermine the dominance of a search engine that defines the internet for billions of people.
Lifestyle
-
The ancient ways of natural wine are finding new fans
Natural wine -- which emphasizes sustainability and minimal processing -- is seeing growing interest in the U.S. even though overall wine consumption has been declining since 2015, according to IWSR Drinks Market Analysis, a research firm.
-
'Honey, they called your name': Toronto woman wins big on The Price Is Right
“Come on down!” Anyone who has watched The Price Is Right has heard those famous three words from their television screens, but few have heard them uttered after their name – and a Toronto woman is one of them.
-
Ont. couple trades four-bedroom home for French chateau
A couple from Fergus, Ont. is sharing their unlikely house hunt with CTV News after moving into a chateau in France.
Sports
-
IOC warns countries that block athletes for political reasons risk harming Olympic host bids
Countries that exclude athletes from competing for political reasons risk harming their plans to host an Olympic Games, the IOC said Sunday.
-
Olympic president Thomas Bach urged by IOC members to extend term limit and seek 4 more years
Russia and China have done it for their heads of state. Now some International Olympic Committee members want to change term-limit rules and norms to keep their long-time leader in office.
-
Messi's Inter Miami team strikes 2-game deal to play in China in November
Lionel Messi is evidently going back to China, after Inter Miami took advantage of not making the Major League Soccer playoffs by signing a deal to play two exhibitions there next month.
Autos
-
Unifor members at GM vote 80 per cent in favour of new contract
Canada's largest private-sector union says workers at General Motors Co. have a new three-year collective agreement, with 80.5 per cent of them ratifying it in a vote held online and in person.
-
UAW breaks pattern of adding factories to strikes on Fridays, says more plants could come any time
The United Auto Workers union isn't adding any factories to those that are now on strike, but its president says walkouts could be added at any moment.
-
Auto workers escalate strike, walking out at Ford's largest factory and threatening Stellantis
The United Auto Workers union significantly escalated its walkout against Detroit's three automakers, shutting down Ford's largest factory and threatening Jeep maker Stellantis.