

The Associated Press





LONDON -- Princess Eugenie is engaged to be married later this year, several months after her cousin Prince Harry takes a bride.

Buckingham Palace said Monday the daughter of Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson will marry Jack Brooksbank in the fall.

The palace says the wedding will take place at St. George's Chapel in Windsor.

The 27-year-old princess was the second child born to Andrew and Sarah. She holds a full-time job in the art world.

Prince Harry and his American fiancee Meghan Markle are to marry in Windsor in May.

The Duke and Duchess of York are delighted to announce the engagement of Princess Eugenie to Mr. Jack Brooksbank. pic.twitter.com/ct45JvDfbq — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) January 22, 2018

Her Royal Highness and Mr. Brooksbank became engaged in Nicaragua earlier this month. — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) January 22, 2018