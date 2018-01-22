Princess Eugenie to marry boyfriend Jack Brooksbank
Princess Eugenie and her partner Jack Brooksbank arrive for the wedding of Pippa Middleton and James Matthews at St Mark's Church in Englefield, England on Saturday, May 20, 2017. (Justin Tallis/Pool Photo)
The Associated Press
Published Monday, January 22, 2018 6:19AM EST
LONDON -- Princess Eugenie is engaged to be married later this year, several months after her cousin Prince Harry takes a bride.
Buckingham Palace said Monday the daughter of Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson will marry Jack Brooksbank in the fall.
The palace says the wedding will take place at St. George's Chapel in Windsor.
The 27-year-old princess was the second child born to Andrew and Sarah. She holds a full-time job in the art world.
Prince Harry and his American fiancee Meghan Markle are to marry in Windsor in May.
The Duke and Duchess of York are delighted to announce the engagement of Princess Eugenie to Mr. Jack Brooksbank. pic.twitter.com/ct45JvDfbq— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) January 22, 2018
Her Royal Highness and Mr. Brooksbank became engaged in Nicaragua earlier this month.— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) January 22, 2018
The wedding will take place in the Autumn of 2018 at St George's Chapel in Windsor, with further details to be announced in due course. pic.twitter.com/3oL6F6hoYG— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) January 22, 2018