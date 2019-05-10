Princes William and Harry back U.K. mental health text support
Published Friday, May 10, 2019 9:28AM EDT
LONDON -- Princes William and Harry and their wives, Kate and Meghan, are joining forces to back a text messaging service to help people experiencing mental health problems.
Their Royal Foundation will provide a 3 million-pound ($3.9 million) grant to back the initiative called Shout.
The service is designed to help people with a wide range of problems including suicidal thoughts, relationship issues and bullying.
William said Friday the service "is free to use, anonymous, and operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week" and that the text conversations are handled by volunteers who have received online training and are monitored by a clinical team.
William says 60,000 people have already received help from the service.
Both couples have lobbied for better treatment of mental health issues.
