LONDON - Prince Harry has introduced his American fiancee to a new part of Britain ahead of their planned nuptials in May.

On Thursday, the 33-year-old prince took Meghan Markle to Wales, where they delighted crowds outside Cardiff Castle despite arriving an hour late because of train problems as high winds buffeted Britain.

The prince and his soon-to-be-royal bride greeted fans and shook hands with dozens who had waited in the cold for a chance to greet them.

Markle wore a black coat by British designer Stella McCartney and stylish jeans from a Welsh designer, Hiut Denim. Harry wore a blue sweater.

Harry and Markle have already made pre-wedding trips to Nottingham and to the Brixton neighbourhood in south London. They will marry on May 19 at Windsor Castle.

