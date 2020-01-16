Prince Harry has made his first public appearance since he and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, announced they are going to step back as senior royals last week.

The Duke of Sussex will host the draw for the Rugby League World Cup 2021 at Buckingham Palace today.

It is the first time the prince has appeared on royal duty since he and his wife took the world by surprise when they announced they want to become financially independent and split their time between Britain and Canada.

The midday draw will see Harry announce the games for the men's, women's and wheelchair tournaments, as he meets with representatives from the 21 nations taking part in the contest -- which kicks off on Oct. 23, 2021.

The Duke of Sussex has been Patron of the Rugby Football League since December 2016 when he inherited the role from the Queen.

Buckingham Palace said in a statement: "The Duke of Sussex has always strongly believed in the role of sport to bring communities together and change people's lives.

"Rugby League World Cup 2021 is keen to ensure a real social impact from the three tournaments, focusing on communities across some of the most deprived areas in England."

Ahead of his appearance, The Duke of Sussex voiced his support for the launch of the Rugby League Mental Fitness Charter, which aims to provide training for players, match officials and volunteers to look after their mental health, the Rugby League said Thursday.

The Duke of Sussex said in a video that he was "proud" to support the Rugby League World Cup 2021 Mental Fitness Charter.

"This Charter will build on the brilliant work already happening in rugby league by committing to training and educating all those involved in the tournament, and the wider rugby league family, not only in how they can look after their own mental fitness but also support others to do the same," he added.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, visited a women's center in Vancouver, Tuesday, making her first public appearance since she and her husband made the bombshell announcement.

She has spent recent days in Canada with baby Archie, while the royal family has attempted to deal with the ongoing crisis.

Harry attended crunch talks with the Queen and other members of the family on Monday.

In a statement issued after the meeting, the Queen said the family would have preferred the couple to "remain full-time working members of the royal family," but that they "respect and understand" Harry and Meghan's "wish to live a more independent life."

On Wednesday, Harry used the sussexroyal Instagram account to announce that the German city of Düsseldorf will host the sixth Invictus Games in 2022.

The Invictus Games are a multi-sport event specifically held for wounded or disabled veterans to participate in.

Harry -- who spent a decade in the U.K. armed forces -- said in a message posted on Instagram: "I hope everyone in Germany is ready for what will be an incredible week of sport! I have no doubt that the German public will get right behind these Games and that every single competitor can expect a warm welcome and an amazing atmosphere."