Prince Harry accepts substantial damages to settle Mirror Group case, berates Piers Morgan

Wages up, unemployment down in Canada
Canada’s unemployment rate fell to 5.7 per cent last month, marking the first decline since December 2022, Statistics Canada reported on Friday.
Prince Harry said on Friday his mission to purge the press would continue "through to the end" after he accepted substantial damages to settle his case against Mirror Group Newspapers.
He also delivered another broadside against former editor Piers Morgan.
In December, the High Court in London ruled that Harry had been a victim of unlawful information gathering, including phone-hacking, by journalists on the Daily Mirror, Sunday Mirror and Sunday People tabloids with the knowledge of their editors.
Judge Timothy Fancourt ruled that about half the stories he examined were the result of unlawful acts and awarded the prince - the first British royal for 130 years to give evidence when he appeared as a witness last June - 140,600 pounds (US$177,170) in damages.
That trial had only considered 33 of 148 articles put forward by Harry's legal team, and on Friday his lawyer David Sherborne told a High Court hearing MGN had now agreed to pay further substantial damages and his legal costs, of at least 400,000, to settle the outstanding claims.
In a statement, King Charles' younger son said the settlement had vindicated his claims about the newspapers' behaviour.
"Everything we said was happening at Mirror Group was in fact happening, and indeed far worse as the Court ruled in its extremely damning judgment," he said in a statement read outside court by his lawyer.
Fancourt concluded in December there had been widespread hacking and unlawful activities at MGN from 1996 until 2011, and Harry is was one of about 100 claimants – including actors, and sports stars - who have sued MGN.
Sherborne said MGN was likely to pay more than 2 million pounds to cover the claimants' legal costs for their generic case, and an interim payment of 400,000 pounds towards the prince's individual costs.
MGN, now owned by Reach, said it was pleased to have reached an agreement with Harry.
"Where historical wrongdoing took place, we apologize unreservedly, have taken full responsibility and paid compensation," an MGN spokesperson said.
Since stepping down from royal duties in March 2020 and moving to California with his American wife Meghan, the prince has made it his mission to rid the British press of the senior executives and editors he accuses of abusing their power to spread lies and unlawfully intrude into people's lives.
The Mirror case is his biggest victory so far in that cause, and he has further, similar lawsuits pending against Associated Newspapers, the publisher of the Daily Mail, and News Corp.'s British newspaper arm, News Group Newspapers.
"As I said back in December, our mission continues," his statement said. "It is the very reason why I started this, and why I will continue to see it through to the end."
He again called for the authorities to take action and berated the high-profile broadcaster Piers Morgan, a former Daily Mirror editor, who Fancourt concluded was among the editors who had known about the "widespread" unlawful behaviour.
Morgan, now one of the most prominent and vocal critics of Harry and Meghan, gave a statement after the December judgment saying he had never hacked a phone nor told anybody else to do so. Harry's mission was not to reform the press but to destroy the monarchy, Morgan said.
"In light of all this, we call again for the authorities to uphold the rule of law and to prove that no one is above it. That includes Mr Morgan, who as editor, knew perfectly well what was going on, as the judge held," Harry's statement said.
Harry was not in court for Friday's hearing, having made a flying trip to Britain earlier this week to see his father after the king had been diagnosed with a form of cancer.
They were able to meet for under an hour on Tuesday before Charles left London for his home in eastern England where he is recuperating as he undergoes outpatient treatment.
Harry, estranged from his family after his criticism of them and the monarchy, left the following day for California.
Reporting by Michael Holden and Sam Tobin; Editing by William James, Alison Williams and Angus MacSwan
Canada’s unemployment rate fell to 5.7 per cent last month, marking the first decline since December 2022, Statistics Canada reported on Friday.
Prince Harry said on Friday his mission to purge the press would continue 'through to the end' after he accepted substantial damages to settle his case against Mirror Group Newspapers.
Police investigating drug trafficking and organized crime arrested three people, including one member of the Savages Motorcycle Club, when they raided the group's clubhouse and eight other properties around the B.C. capital last week.
South Asian business owners are going to extraordinary lengths to protect themselves and their families following a wave of violent extortion attempts across the county, including wearing bulletproof vests each time they leave their homes.
Passengers onboard an Air Canada flight bound for St. John’s earlier this week spent close to seven hours in the air and were brought back to Toronto after “several” attempts to land.
Experts say the main factors that have driven grocery prices up over the past couple of years are global. Here's a look at how the grocery supply chain works.
The majority of Canadians still support the federal government’s use of the Emergencies Act to shut down the so-called 'Freedom Convoy' protests in early 2022, according the new data from Nanos Research.
Calls for Hungary's conservative president to resign grew on Friday amid outrage over her pardoning of a person convicted of covering up a child sexual abuse case, a decision that unleashed an unprecedented political scandal for the country's long-serving nationalist government.
An investigation is underway at a Montreal-area high school after multiple parents have alleged their kids' art teacher has been taking drawings that they made in class and listing them for sale on several websites without their knowledge.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Ontario Premier Doug Ford will sign a new health-care agreement between the federal government and the province in the GTA on Friday.
Canada’s unemployment rate fell to 5.7 per cent last month, marking the first decline since December 2022, Statistics Canada reported on Friday. Canada’s labour market cooled significantly last year as high interest rates weighed on consumer spending and business investment, pushing up the unemployment rate from 5.1 per cent in April to 5.8 per cent in December.
A family of five are among the survivors after a remarkable rescue from an apartment building that caught fire in Cape Breton during last weekend's paralyzing snowstorm.
An investigation is underway at a Montreal-area high school after multiple parents have alleged their kids' art teacher has been taking drawings that they made in class and listing them for sale on several websites without their knowledge.
At the news conference, Police Chief Thai Truong said, 'How we portray young women and girls on TV, in music videos, how we write about them, all that contributes to sexual violence and the normalization of what we're seeing.' CTV News London sat down with Truong and asked him to elaborate.
Police investigating drug trafficking and organized crime arrested three people, including one member of the Savages Motorcycle Club, when they raided the group's clubhouse and eight other properties around the B.C. capital last week.
Prince Harry said on Friday his mission to purge the press would continue 'through to the end' after he accepted substantial damages to settle his case against Mirror Group Newspapers.
A small group of hostages' families is pushing a different message: Let the army first finish the job of defeating the militant group, even if that delays the return of their loved ones.
A group of Russian tourists arrived in North Korea on Friday, likely the first from any country to enter the isolated state since the pandemic.
Israel bombed targets in overcrowded Rafah early Friday, hours after Biden administration officials and aid agencies warned Israel against expanding its Gaza ground offensive to the southern city where more than half of the territory's 2.3 million people have sought refuge.
Authorities in a northern Indian town imposed an indefinite curfew and ordered police to shoot violators after clashes over the construction of a Muslim seminary and a mosque left at least five people dead and more than 150 injured, officials said Friday.
On Feb. 10, Asian American communities around the U.S. will ring in the Year of the Dragon with community carnivals, family gatherings, parades, traditional food, fireworks and other festivities.
The majority of Canadians still support the federal government’s use of the Emergencies Act to shut down the so-called 'Freedom Convoy' protests in early 2022, according the new data from Nanos Research.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Ontario Premier Doug Ford will sign a new health-care agreement between the federal government and the province in the GTA on Friday.
Heritage Minister Pascale St-Onge is accusing Bell Media of breaking its promise to invest in local news after the company was granted more than $40 million in annual regulatory relief.
King Charles III's recent unprecedented public disclosures of his treatments for an enlarged prostate and cancer have led to increased interest in the conditions.
Puberty blockers have been in the spotlight since Alberta Premier Danielle Smith announced plans last week to ban the medications for children 15 and younger, unless they have already started the treatment. Here's what health-care professionals say about the medications and why they are used.
Zyn has become a cultural sensation in the past year, attracting the attention of Gen-Z consumers who have become loyal buyers of the product. It is aimed at adults 21 and up who already use nicotine, according to Zyn’s website.
Despite worries artificial intelligence lacks empathy and could be coming to steal their jobs, a growing number of Canadians are turning to AI tools, a new poll suggests.
Astronauts from Turkey, Italy and Sweden returned to Earth on Friday, ending a private three-week mission to the International Space Station.
Astronomers have discovered a 'super-Earth,' or a world larger than our planet, orbiting a star about 137 light-years away. A second planet, thought to be the size of Earth, may also be orbiting the same star.
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies 'Lisa Frankenstein,' 'Sometimes I Think About Dying' and 'Float.'
Seiji Ozawa, the Japanese conductor who amazed audiences with the lithe physicality of his performances during three decades at the helm of the Boston Symphony Orchestra, has died, his management office said Friday. He was 88.
Disney announced a sequel to the hit 2016 animated film on Wednesday, and even revealed a release date.
Canada’s unemployment rate fell to 5.7 per cent last month, marking the first decline since December 2022, Statistics Canada reported on Friday. Canada’s labour market cooled significantly last year as high interest rates weighed on consumer spending and business investment, pushing up the unemployment rate from 5.1 per cent in April to 5.8 per cent in December.
Most Canadian companies locked in their Super Bowl ad space long before anyone knew the Kansas City Chiefs would make it to the final match, but experts say many of those brands will be looking to score big with the audience drawn in by the team's most famous fan: Taylor Swift.
Experts say the main factors that have driven grocery prices up over the past couple of years are global. Here's a look at how the grocery supply chain works.
Over the past eight years, the travel influencer, known as 'The Bucket List Mom,' has visited more than 90 different countries with her entrepreneur husband and their three children.
Vancouver’s sky-high rental prices have forced many residents to find creative ways to be able to afford to live in the city. Turning to creativity is exactly what Tim Chen did to avoid paying rent in Vancouver.
A trio of Calgary friends and former co-workers are each $16.6 million richer after splitting a whopping $50 million Lotto 6-49 jackpot.
Now that the campaign is down to those final two teams, 49ers and Chiefs jerseys are seven of the top 10 bestsellers, according to Fanatics, a global digital sports platform and the NFL’s official e-commerce partner.
Prince Harry left players starstruck after making a surprise appearance at the NFL Honors ceremony in Las Vegas on Thursday.
The Toronto Raptors were active ahead of the NBA's trade deadline, making two separate deals. Guard Ochai Agbaji and Canadian centre Kelly Olynyk were sent to Toronto from the Utah Jazz for guard Kira Lewis Jr., forward Otto Porter Jr., and a 2024 first-round pick. Guard Dennis Schroder and forward Thad Young were then traded by the Raptors to the Brooklyn Nets for guard Spencer Dinwiddie. Toronto then waived Dinwiddie in a corresponding move.
Carmakers say they're caught in a game of cat-and-mouse with criminals as auto thefts surge.
An Ontario family was surprised after their SUV randomly deployed its airbags after they shut the car door.
Honda announced a recall on Tuesday affecting 66,846 vehicles in Canada due to possible issues with the front passenger airbag sensors.
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.