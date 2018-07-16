Pranksters plant Wyoming city's flower pots with real pot
POWELL, Wyo. -- A Wyoming city has discovered its potted plants have literally gone to pot.
Officials in Powell believe pranksters planted marijuana seeds in city-owned flower pots this spring, leading unsuspecting city workers to water and care for them.
The Powell Tribune reports city Parks and Recreation staff noticed the unauthorized greenery late last month while watering the pots, including one not far from the police station.
Parks Superintendent Del Barton says workers pulled two plants on June 29 and took them to police. Another was found a couple days later. Barton says workers suspect there may be others.
Police Chief Roy Eckerdt believes the clandestine cultivating is "somebody's sense of humour." After learning about the "weeds" in the city pots, he quickly checked the planters in front of the police station.
