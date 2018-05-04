

CTVNews.ca Staff





A New Jersey school administrator is likely to get more than a detention after he was identified by authorities as the person suspected of leaving human feces on a high school football field and track.

Police charged 42-year-old Thomas Tramaglini with public defecation, lewdness and littering. The charges have not been tested in court.

The school superintendent was caught on Monday following an early morning run at Holmdel High School's athletic facilities.

Police said staff members at the school were keen to catch the culprit behind the spate of mystery fecal findings.

The Kenilworth Board of Education said, in a statement posted on Facebook, that Tramaglini has been granted a paid leave of absence.

The Holmdel Township Police Department said staff and coaches at the school were finding human feces on a daily basis, and the school resource officer acted with staff to monitor the area and identify the suspect.

It remains unclear why Tramaglini did not use the toilet facilities.

Local residents took to Facebook to express their disgust, mull possible motives, and generally mock Tramaglini.

“Is he now the Pooperintendent?” wrote Andrea Younger.

“Maybe he has IBS (irritable bowel syndrome) and can’t hold it while he’s running,” Pauline Vena suggested.

The Associated Press reported that a telephone message seeking Tramaglini’s comment was not returned on Thursday. The Asbury Park Press said he declined to answer questions from a reporter outside his home.

With files from The Associated Press