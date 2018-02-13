Police use camera to catch woman defecating in cul-de-sac
Police tape is shown in a file photo. (Darryl Dyck / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, February 13, 2018 8:31PM EST
EAST GRANBY, Conn. -- Connecticut State Police say they finally got the scoop on the poop.
State police said Tuesday that they arrested a 43-year-old woman in connection with human excrement deposited on three separate occasions in the middle of the same cul-de-sac in East Granby.
Holly Malone was charged with misdemeanour breach of peace. She lives a few miles away from the cul-de-sac in Simsbury.
Troopers say a motion-activated camera set up after the second incident in November recorded Malone's car.
Authorities say Malone told them that she's lactose intolerant but sometimes eats dairy products, and she stopped in the cul-de-sac because she couldn't make it to a bathroom in time. State police say she apologized.
A message left at a phone listing for Malone wasn't immediately returned Tuesday.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from World
- U.K. judge upholds arrest warrant for WikiLeaks founder
- Human error, faulty sensor may be behind deadly Russian plane crash
- Trump lawyer says he paid porn actress out of his own pocket
- 'People started pushing': Panic as fire forces emergency evacuation of plane
- UN experts say political settlement in post-Gadhafi Libya 'out of reach'