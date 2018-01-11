Police hunt for jewels, thieves after Ritz robbery in Paris
The Associated Press
Published Thursday, January 11, 2018 3:46AM EST
Paris police are searching for at least two thieves suspected of stealing jewels potentially worth millions from the Ritz Hotel during a dramatic heist.
Workers cleaned up shattered glass Thursday morning and started to repair damage from the robbery in one of the world's most prestigious neighbourhoods.
Three people were arrested after the heist on the chic Place Vendome in central Paris, but police said at least two others escaped after the Wednesday evening robbery.
French media have estimated the stolen merchandise as worth at least 4.5 million euros ($5.4 million).
Witness video shows what appear to be black-clad intruders entering an unmarked side door in a quick and co-ordinated operation.
The hotel, where rooms start at 1,000 euros a night, was operating as usual Thursday.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from World
- Four earthquakes strike along Iran-Iraq border, rattling Baghdad
- Father of slain Pakistani girl blames police for slow action
- Police hunt for jewels, thieves after Ritz robbery in Paris
- U.S. governor acknowledges affair, denies blackmail allegations
- N.J. doctor charged in wife's death over drug ring