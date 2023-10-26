World

    • Poland's president calls for new parliament to hold first session Nov. 13

    Poland's President Andrzej Duda, left, shakes hands with opposition party member Barbara Nowacka, right, as the top opposition leader Donald Tusk looks on, at the presidential palace in Warsaw, Poland, on Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski) Poland's President Andrzej Duda, left, shakes hands with opposition party member Barbara Nowacka, right, as the top opposition leader Donald Tusk looks on, at the presidential palace in Warsaw, Poland, on Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)
    WARSAW, Poland -

    Poland's President Andrzej Duda says he is calling the first session of the country's newly elected parliament for Nov. 13

    Duda's announcement on Thursday launches a timetable that will lead to the formation of a new government.

    Duda says he will announce a candidate for prime minister later. He says there are two serious candidates for the post.

    They are the current prime minister, Mateusz Morawiecki, and Donald Tusk, a former prime minister who heads an opposition bloc that collectively won a majority of parliament seats in Poland's Oct. 15 election.

    Morawiecki's party received more votes than any other single party and says it should get the first chance to try to form a government.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    MORE WORLD NEWS

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Poilievre pans Trudeau's carbon pricing pivot, Liberals pitch pause as 'great news'

    Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre came out swinging Friday, panning Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for what he characterized as a panicked 'flip-flop' on his carbon pricing policies, as Liberal MPs pitch the pivot as 'great news' for their constituents. 'Justin Trudeau is in total panic mode,' Poilievre said, speaking to reporters in St. John's, Nfld.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News