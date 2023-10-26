Poland's president calls for new parliament to hold first session Nov. 13

WARSAW, Poland -

Poland's President Andrzej Duda says he is calling the first session of the country's newly elected parliament for Nov. 13

Duda's announcement on Thursday launches a timetable that will lead to the formation of a new government.

Duda says he will announce a candidate for prime minister later. He says there are two serious candidates for the post.

They are the current prime minister, Mateusz Morawiecki, and Donald Tusk, a former prime minister who heads an opposition bloc that collectively won a majority of parliament seats in Poland's Oct. 15 election.

Morawiecki's party received more votes than any other single party and says it should get the first chance to try to form a government.