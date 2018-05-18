Poisoned ex-spy Sergei Skripal discharged from U.K. hospital
Sergei Skripal speaks to his lawyer from behind bars seen on a screen of a monitor outside a courtroom in Moscow, Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2006. (AP / Misha Japaridze)
The Associated Press
Published Friday, May 18, 2018 5:55AM EDT
LONDON - Doctors say former Russian spy Sergei Skripal has been discharged from a hospital, more than two months after he was poisoned with a nerve agent.
Skripal and his daughter Yulia were found unconscious in the English city of Salisbury on March 4, and spent weeks in critical condition.
Yulia recovered more quickly than her father and was discharged last month.
Salisbury District Hospital said Friday that both patients had now been released. They have been taken to an undisclosed location for their safety.
Britain says the pair was poisoned with a military-grade nerve agent and that Russia was behind the attack. Moscow denies it, and the attack has soured relations between Russia and the West.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from World
- Pope accuses Chilean bishops of destroying sex abuse evidence
- Malaysia seizes over 300 luxury bags and suitcases in corruption probe of ex-PM
- French government says it has foiled an attack planned by 2 brothers
- Inflation crisis drives voter apathy in Venezuela
- After upset Iraqi vote, U.S. prepares to embrace a former foe Muqtada al-Sadr