U.K.: Nerve agent that poisoned spy was in liquid form
Police officers guard a cordon around a police tent covering a supermarket car park pay machine near the spot where former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter were found critically ill in Salisbury, England, on March 13, 2018. (Matt Dunham / AP)
The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, April 17, 2018 7:58AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, April 17, 2018 8:13AM EDT
LONDON - British officials say the nerve agent used to poison former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter was delivered in liquid form, and it will take months to remove all traces of the toxin.
The Environment Department says nine sites need "specialist cleaning," including a restaurant visited by the Skripals on March 4, the day they were found unconscious on a park bench.
The department said Tuesday that 190 specially trained troops are assisting environmental, health and defence officials with the clean-up in the English city of Salisbury.
British officials say the Skripals were poisoned with a military-grade nerve agent made in Russia, which was put on a door handle at Sergei Skripal's house.
Yulia Skripal has been released from Salisbury District Hospital, where her father continues to be treated.