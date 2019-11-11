Pigeon steals poppies, creates 'commemorative' nest above Australian war memorial
A pigeon roosts in a nest built of poppies taken from the Tomb of the Unknown Australian Soldier at the Australian War Memorial in Canberra (Australian War Memorial)
Published Monday, November 11, 2019 11:09AM EST
TORONTO – A pigeon has been stealing poppies from the Tomb of the Unknown Australian Soldier at the Australian War Memorial in Canberra and making a nest out of the flowers in the alcove of a stained glass window.
“Each day the pigeon has been flying down… to steal poppies, carefully crafting a nest in the lead-up to Remembrance Day in an alcove above the stained-glass window of a wounded Australian soldier,” the website for the Australian War Memorial reads.
The poignancy of the bird using the unusual nest materials is not lost on the Memorial’s staff, as the website explores the history of soldiers using pigeons during wartime.
“Between 1942 and 1943, pigeon fanciers across the country gave some 13,500 trained pigeons to the army for signals use purposes,” the website says. “There are lots of stories of pigeons valiantly going forward and saving people’s lives.”
