RIO DE JANEIRO - Brazilian police say they've shut down a clandestine factory that was producing fake Ferraris and sham Lamborghinis.

A father and son who owned the workshop in the southern state of Santa Catarina have been arrested on industrial property charges.

Police said the cars were being offered on social media for $45,000 to $60,000 -- a small fraction of the price of the real thing.

Officials didn't say what sort of parts were used to build the vehicles, but they distributed photos showing sleek bodies, as well as badges and accessories emblazoned with the Italian brands.

Monday's raid followed a complaint by the Italian companies.

Eight partially finished vehicles were seized in the raid, and police said they are investigating how many were made.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Polícia Civil fecha fábrica clandestina de veículos de luxo em Itajaí O SIC (Setor de Investigações Criminais) da 1ª Delegacia de Comarca de Itajaí apreendeu nesta segunda-feira (15) diversos chassis, moldes, ferramentas e fibras utilizados na fabricação clandestina de veículos de luxo no bairro Itaipava. Os carros, falsificações das marcas Ferrari e Lamborghini, eram montados por encomenda e tinham venda divulgada por meio de redes sociais. Na ação desta segunda, foram apreendidas oito réplicas semimontadas de veículos das duas marcas italianas. Cada réplica era vendida por valores entre R$180 mil e 250 mil. Os modelos originais são vendidos no mercado por valores entre R$1,5 milhão e R$ 3 milhões. As investigações, coordenadas pelo Delegado Angelo Fragelli, começaram a ser realizadas depois que representantes das próprias marcas entraram em contato com a Polícia Civil de Santa Catarina. Os envolvidos na fábrica clandestina são considerados pela polícia como os principais falsificadores das marcas no Brasil, e comercializavam veículos para todo o país. Os donos do local, pai e filho, serão indiciados por crimes contra a propriedade industrial. #policiacivilsc #sic #itajai

