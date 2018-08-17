

The Associated Press





NEW DELHI -- Rescuers used helicopters and boats on Friday to evacuate thousands of people stranded on their rooftops following unprecedented flooding in the southern Indian state of Kerala that left more than 320 dead in the past nine days, officials said.

With heavy rains stopping after a week, rescuers moved quickly to shift those marooned by floods to 1,500 state-run camps. They used more than a dozen helicopters and about 400 boats across the state, relief officials said.

Heavy rains over the past eight days triggered flooding, landslides and home and bridge collapses, severely disrupting air and train services in Kerala state, a popular tourist destination with scenic landscapes, waterfalls and beautiful beaches.

The New Delhi Television news channel reported that the state was facing a new crisis with some hospitals facing shortages of oxygen and gas stations running short of fuel.

Monsoon rains kill hundreds of people every year in India. The season runs from June to September.

The monsoon flooding has severely hit 12 of Kerala's 14 districts, affecting the lives of more than 200,000 people with hundreds of homes damaged since June. Crops over 32,500 hectares (80,300 acres) of land have also been damaged, the Home Ministry said.

The international airport at Kochi, a major port city, has suspended flight operations until Saturday after the runway was flooded. Authorities also asked tourists to stay away from the popular hill station of Munnar in Idukki district because of flooding.

India's National Emergency Response Center said more than 800 people have lost their lives in seven states since the start of the monsoon season in June. A total of 247 people have died in Kerala, 190 in Uttar Pradesh, 183 people in West Bengal, 139 in Maharashtra, 52 in Gujarat, 45 in Assam and 11 in Nagaland state, the Press Trust of India reported.

CM Pinarayi Vijayan spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PM inquired about the flood situation. In many places, the rains continue to remain strong and therefore a serious situation exists. @PMOIndia #KeralaFloods — CMO Kerala (@CMOKerala) August 17, 2018

Kerala is facing its worst flood in 100 years. 80 dams opened, 324 lives lost and 223139 people are in about 1500+ relief camps. Your help can rebuild the lives of the affected. Donate to https://t.co/FjYFEdOsyl #StandWithKerala. — CMO Kerala (@CMOKerala) August 17, 2018

Folks in the hills are resiliant and that is really what matters. We just have to hope and pray that the rains let up. It's heartening to see many of them opening their houses for the homeless...#TogetherWeCan#KeralaFloods #Munnar pic.twitter.com/zEYXar3aSU — Rema Rajeshwari IPS (@rama_rajeswari) August 17, 2018