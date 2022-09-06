Paul Workman: A fall and winter of discontent could be about to hit the U.K. and Boris Johnson isn't going away

Left, Liz Truss leaves the Conservative Central Office in Westminster in London, Monday, Sept. 5, 2022 (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth), and right, Boris Johnson leaves 10 Downing Street in London, Wednesday, July 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein) Left, Liz Truss leaves the Conservative Central Office in Westminster in London, Monday, Sept. 5, 2022 (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth), and right, Boris Johnson leaves 10 Downing Street in London, Wednesday, July 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

opinion

opinion | Tom Mulcair: Why should we care about the Quebec election?

It is really important for those who do care about the future of this incredible country of ours to pay some attention to Francois Legault as he romps to a second consecutive majority, former NDP leader Tom Mulcair writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social