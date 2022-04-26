Palestinians say man killed in Israeli West Bank raid

JERUSALEM -

Israeli forces on Tuesday shot and killed a 20-year-old Palestinian man during a raid in a refugee camp in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian Authority's Health Ministry said.

The PA said the man, Ahmad Oweidat, was shot in the head. The army confirmed it carried out an arrest raid overnight at the Aqbat Jabr refugee camp, south of Jericho. It said troops opened fire after dozens of Palestinians threw rocks and firebombs at soldiers.

In a separate statement, the army said 11 Palestinians suspected of militant activity were arrested in the West Bank.

The shooting came after days of rising tensions between Israel and the Palestinians following a string of deadly attacks inside Israel, arrest raids in the West Bank, clashes between Palestinians and Israeli police at Jerusalem's most sensitive holy site, and the heaviest fighting along the Gaza frontier since a war last year.

Israel captured east Jerusalem -- which includes major holy sites sacred to Jews, Christians and Muslims -- along with the West Bank and the Gaza Strip in the 1967 Mideast war. The Palestinians want all three territories to form their future state.