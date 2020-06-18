ISLAMABAD -- Pakistan's military says Indian troops fired on villages along the border in the Pakistani-administered side of Kashmir, killing four civilians and wounding another.

In a statement Wednesday, it blamed India's army for initiating a cease-fire violation. It said Pakistani troops responded "effectively," without elaborating.

There was no immediate reaction from Indian officials. Pakistan and India often trade fire in Kashmir, which is divided between them and claimed by both in its entirety.

The latest development comes two days after India and China clashed along a disputed border high in the Himalayas that left 20 Indian soldiers dead.