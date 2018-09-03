

CTVNews.ca Staff





A principal of a Chinese elementary school has apparently lost her job after having members of her pole dancing class perform for her students and doing one dance herself.

Michael Standaert, a journalist based in Shenzhen, China, tweeted Tuesday that the principal of his children’s kindergarten marked the first day of the new school year “with a strip pole dance on the flagpole.”

Following that demonstration, Standaert said, pole dancers performed inside the school’s gym amid advertisements for their pole dancing classes.

Standaert said he had almost pulled his children out of the kindergarten before the summer break whenthe school provided them with “10 days of military ‘activities’ and displays of machine guns and mortars at the door.”

He said Monday’s activities had him ready to find another school, particularly after the principal tried to justify the dancing by calling it “international and good exercise.”

“I think she really has no understanding of the connotations of pole dancing in other countries,” he tweeted.

Standaert and his wife met with representatives of the company which owns the school later in the day. He said they were told that the company had received “a lot of complaints” about the exhibition and plans to replace the principal.

So before our kids got out of kindergarten for the summer, there was 10 days of military "activities" and displays of machine guns and mortars at the door; now the principal has welcomed them back with a strip pole dance on the flagpole bearing the PRC flag. She's gone nuts. pic.twitter.com/BJr4UI6Oq3 — Michael Standaert (@mstandaert) September 3, 2018