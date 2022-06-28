Official: Upgrades urged at Amtrak crash site, but no action

Official: Upgrades urged at Amtrak crash site, but no action

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

B.C. Premier Horgan announces he will step down

After five years in the role, John Horgan announced on Tuesday afternoon he plans to step down as premier of British Columbia and has asked his governing party, the NDP, to hold a leadership convention later this year.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social