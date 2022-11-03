'Odds too close to call, stakes that couldn’t be higher'; Tom Walters digs into key U.S. Senate race

As the U.S. midterm elections approach, some of the senate races are extremely close — with potentially huge impacts if incumbents are defeated.

CTV National News correspondent Tom Walters visited the Las Vegas strip, the grounds for one of the closest U.S. Senate battles currently raging.

The two candidates are in a fund-raising blitz ahead of the election on Nov. 8, both vying for crucial votes in a deadlocked race.

Democrats have held the majority in the U.S. Senate since 2018, thanks to Vice President Kamala Harris’s tie-breaking vote, but the Senate could flip with just a few key races.

Historically, Democrats have taken Nevada, Walters explains, partially due to the Las Vegas tourism industry. The culinary union in the area has 60,000 members, over half of whom are Hispanic.

Catherine Cortez Masto, the Democrat incumbent, was the first Latina ever to be elected to the U.S. Senate.

However, the Las Vegas tourism industry has been hard hit due to the COVID-19 pandemic and suffered economic losses, something that Republican candidate Adam Laxalt has been focusing his campaign around.

