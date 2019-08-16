NYC subway station evacuated after report of suspicious package
The Associated Press
Published Friday, August 16, 2019 8:29AM EDT
NEW YORK -- Police say a major lower Manhattan subway station has been evacuated after a report of a suspicious device.
Police are at the Fulton Street station investigating the possible find at the line that carries No. 2 and 3 trains. Authorities were called around 7 a.m. Friday.
There are no reports of injuries.
The station is a busy transit hub a few blocks from the World Trade Center.
